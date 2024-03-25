Police appeal as three men released on bail after stabbing near Staffordshire nightclub

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers were called to Atik nightclub on Spinning School Lane, Tamworth, at around 1.40am on Saturday.

A man in his 20s was found by paramedics at the scene with stab wounds to his leg.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on Spinning School Lane in Tamworth at around 1.35am on Saturday.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer, MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a man with serious injuries.

"He received treatment from medical staff before being conveyed to hospital for further treatment."

Three men were arrested on Saturday in connection to the incident.

A 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, both from Birmingham, were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and violent disorder.

A 20-year-old man, from Birmingham, was arrested on suspicion of wound with intent.

Staffordshire Police confirmed on Monday that all three had been released on conditional bail whilst officers continue with their enquiries.

A forensic examination was held at the scene of the stabbing but has since closed down.

Police believe the incident to have taken place outside of the venue and are speaking with staff to understand what happened.

Anyone with information should contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101, quoting incident 65 of March 23.

To give information anonymously, people should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.