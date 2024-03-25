Caught on camera: Faces of suspects police want to speak to in connection to crimes so far in 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The force is appealing to find 16 men and women so far in 2024 who officers want to speak in connection to a range of crimes – from theft to assault.

These are the suspects who have made the list as of midday on March 25.

Appeal after burglary

Police want to speak to this man after jewellery was stolen in Swindon in October last year

Police issued a picture of this man on March 14.

Officers want to speak to him after "high-value" jewellery was stolen following a burglary in Swindon, South Staffordshire, at around 10pm on October 24 last year.

Two people wearing high-visibility clothing allegedly smashed a window to get inside a property near High Street before taking a number of items.

Anyone who recognises him or those with relevant CCTV or doorbell footage have been asked to contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting incident 112 of October 25.

Appeal after theft from shop

Police want to speak to this man after tobacco was taken from an Essington shop on February 7

Police issued a picture of this man on February 19.

Officers want to talk to him after items were taken from a shop in Essington, South Staffordshire.

At around 6.50pm on February 7 a men entered the store on Hill Street and allegedly left with two pouches of tobacco he didn't pay for.

Anyone who recognises him should contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101, quoting incident 571 on February 7.

Appeal after van stolen

Police want to speak to this man after a van was stolen in Cannock on December 2

Police issued a picture of this man on February 19.

Officers want to speak to him after a white Ford Transit van was stolen from a valet centre on Watling Street, Cannock, at around 2.30pm on December 2.

After trawling CCTV footage, police issued a picture of a man who can be seen getting into another white van which has been identified as a clone of a genuine vehicle.

Anyone who sees him should contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101, quoting 363 of December 2.

Appeal after car stolen

Police want to speak to this man after a car was stolen in Cheadle, Stoke-on-Trent, on February 8

Police issued a picture of this man on February 15.

Officers want to speak to him after a car was stolen in Cheadle, near Stoke-on-Trent.

A black Kia Picanto was taken from Chapel Street at around 4pm on February 8.

Anyone who recognises the suspect has been asked to contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting 516 of February 8.

Appeal after theft from village shop

Police want to speak to this man after items were taken from a Perton shop on January 30

Police issued a picture of this man on February 15.

Officers want to speak to him after a theft from a shop in Perton, South Staffordshire.

At around 1pm on January 30, a man entered the store on Anders Square and allegedly left with three items he hadn't paid for.

Anyone who recognises him should contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting incident 388 of January 30.

Appeal after theft from town shop

Police want to speak to this man after items were taken from a Stafford shop on January 7

Police issued a picture of this man on February 15.

Officers want to speak to him after a theft from a store in Stafford.

At around 11.15am on January 7, a man entered the shop on Greengate Street before allegedly leaving with "some products" that he hadn't paid for.

Those who recognise him should contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101, quoting incident 353 of January 7.

Appeal after tools reported missing in burglary

Police want to speak to this man after a burglary in Tamworth in November last year

Police released an image of this man on February 14.

Officers want to talk to him after a burglary in Tamworth.

In the early hours of November 23, a property on Highcliffe Road in Two Gates was broken into.

Building tools from inside were reported missing to police later that day.

Police believe the burglary happened at about 12.35am.

Anyone who recognises the man should get in touch with Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101 and quoting incident 92 of November 24.

Appeal after assault

Police want to speak to seven people after a man was assaulted in Stoke-on-Trent in August last year

Police issued pictures of seven people on February 5.

A man in his 20s was assaulted at around 4am on August 20 last year on Foundry Street, Stoke-on-Trent, and left with permanent injuries to his knee.

It happened after a party at a music venue, The Sugarmill, which was themed around The Barbie Movie.

Officers want to speak to the people pictured in connection to the incident.

Those who recognise them should contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on its website or call 101, quoting incident 647 of August 29.

Appeal after distraction theft

Police want to speak to these men after a distraction theft in Burton on October 31

Police released pictures of two men on January 12.

Officers want to speak to them after a distraction technique was used to seal a debit card in Burton.

It happened on High Street between 11am and 11.3am on October 31 last year.

A man in his 70s was putting money he had withdrawn into his wallet when he was approached by a man.

The man claimed the victim had dropped a £10 note on the floor.

Shortly after the interaction, the elderly man noticed his bank gone had gone missing.

Upon checking his bank account, he saw that £110 had been withdrawn from another cashpoint.

Anyone who recognises the men has been asked to contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101 and quoting incident 222 of October 31.

Those who wish to give information on the above appeals anonymously should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.