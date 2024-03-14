Police officer sacked without notice after uploading pornographic images of himself and another for financial gain

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The officer, who is not being named to protect his victim's identity, was dismissed after a misconduct hearing, chaired by an independent legally qualified person, found that his conduct amounted to gross misconduct.

An investigation by Staffordshire Police found that the officer posted pornographic images online of both himself and someone else, with the police officer benefitting financially as a result.

The three-day hearing, which concluded on Wednesday, found the officer had breached honesty and integrity and orders and instructions standards. It also found he had discredited the force.

The officer will be placed on the national College of Policing's Barred List, preventing him from working within policing and other law enforcement bodies.

Deputy Chief Constable Jon Roy said: "Behaviour like this undermines the efforts of the vast majority of officers who work incredibly hard in challenging circumstances to keep the public safe.

"Our investigation ensured that he was held accountable for his actions and, as a result, he has been dismissed and barred from working in policing in the future.

"We will continue to take robust action against any officer or member of staff that doesn’t act with the highest standards of integrity, both in and outside of the workplace."