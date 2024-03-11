Popular Cannock lady celebrates becoming centenarian

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Joyce Chilton turned 100 on March 8 surrounded by 30 friends and family members who came to a 'little party' at her house – organised by Joyce's long-time friend Beverley.

Beverley Smith, 61, said the pair have been friends ever since Beverley started working at Stanton's Bakery in Hednesford in 1981.

43 years later, Beverley and Joyce remain close friends, with Beverley also taking up responsibilities as Joyce's carer.

Joyce Chilton from Hednesford celebrated her 100th birthday. She is pictured with her nephew Glyn Clewley and his wife Mary.

Beverley recalled the day the pair met.

"I began working at Stanton's Bakery when I was 19, and Joyce was already working there. We have been friends ever since.

"She is just a nice lady, she's strong."

Beverley, who lives with her partner and has one daughter and five grandchildren, said Joyce's husband, Sid, passed away 15 years ago. Since then, however, Joyce has lived semi-independently in her own home with a little help from Beverley and her carers.

Joyce pictured on her wedding day with her late husband Sid in 1950.

"She has always been part of our family, my grandchildren look at her as a nan. We have always invited her to family parties, and I would go shopping and to the pub with her. She liked a cappuccino."

Beverley said that, although Joyce sadly cannot leave her house anymore, the pair had fun going out and about.

"It has been a pleasure looking after her. Of course it does get difficult, especially when she is not well, it is upsetting. But I will always remember the fond memories we had together. We have made each other laugh and enjoyed each others company over the years."

Joyce celebrated her milestone birthday at her home and enjoyed a party surrounded by family and friends, with the drinks and cupcakes flowing.

"It was really nice for her, and she absolutely loved it," Beverley added.