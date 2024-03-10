New series of roadworks across Staffordshire start this week - diversions and delays expected

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The works, which have been announced by Staffordshire Council under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 for temporary prohibition of traffic, will see roads closed and dug up and traffic diverted to allow for the works to begin.

The first set of works will begin on Monday on Engleton Lane in Brewood to allow for gas main replacement works by Cadent Gas.

Staffordshire Council said the works would begin on March 11 and were scheduled to be completed by April 2, with diversions set along Engleton Lane, Crestwood Park, Deansfield Road and Deansfield.

Another set of works beginning on Monday are for gas connection works by Cadent Gas along Dark Lane and Old Stafford Road in Cross Green.

Staffordshire Council said the works would begin on March 11 and were scheduled to be completed by March 15, with diversions set along Brewood Road and Stafford Road.

In Cannock, a set of works on Hallcourt Lane will see a temporary road closure for a new water service by South Staffs Water.

Staffordshire Council said the works would begin on March 11 and were scheduled to be completed by March 13, with diversions set along Hunter Road, Avon Road and Walsall Road.

Meanwhile on Kiddemore Road in Bishops Wood, the road will be closed for a day to allow for Severn Trent Water to do water metering works.

Staffordshire Council said the works would begin on March 11 and were scheduled to be completed by March 12, with diversions set along Kiddemore Green Road, Foxes Lane, Wood Lane, Boscobel Lane and Tong Road.

Other works across the county will start on Tuesday in Codsall Wood on Chillington Lane, which will close for two days to allow for new connection works by BT.

Staffordshire Council said the works would begin on March 12 and were scheduled to be completed by March 14, with diversions set along Whitehouse Lane, Church Land and Wood Road.

Other telecommuniction maintenance works by BT will be taking place in Calf Heath on Woodlands Lane, with Staffordshire Council saying the road is set to be closed on Wednesday, with diversions along Oak Lane, Watling Street, Vicarage Road and Stable Lane and set to be completed the same day.

Later in the month School Road in Trysull will be closed by Severn Trent Water for water mains works from March 25 to March 27, with diversions along School Road, Seisdon Road, Bell Road, Trysull Road, Bratch Lane, Billy Buns Lane, School Road, Ounsdale Road, Pool House Road and Feiashill Road.

In Kinver, the High Street will be closed on March 26 to allow for a new water supply by South Staffs Water, with the works set to go until March 28 and diversions along Enville Road, Hyde Lane, Bridgnorth Road, Dunsley Road and Mill Lane.

There will be telecommunication maintenance works by BT on Pattingham Road in Person on March 28, which will be completed the same day and diversions along Nurton Bank, Wolverhampton Road, Clive Road, Bridnorth Road and Jenny Walkers Lane.

Finally, there will be telecommunication maintenance works on Bognop Road in Essington by BT, which are set to take place on March 29 and be completed the same day, with diversions along Cannock Road, Blackhalve Lane, Wolverhampton Road and Brownshore Lane.

To find out more about the diversions and closures, go to one.network