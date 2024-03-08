Family of motorcyclist pay tribute to 'lovely man' as murder-accused remanded in custody

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Richard Radbourne, who was from Tamworth, was riding his Harley Davidson motorbike when it was in collision with a black Audi Q3 on Comberford Road on Sunday.

Richard tragically died at the scene.

In a tribute, the 47-year-old's dad and step mum, Kevin and Sue Radbourne, said: "We are devastated to lose Richard at such a young age and in the prime of his life.

"Richard was a lovely man, and a very charismatic person, gave brilliant hugs, was generous with his time, and a very hard worker. His loss in such a senseless, horrific way will affect everyone for years to come.

"We would also like to say thank you to the emergency services who attended the what must have been an awfully traumatic scene and tried to bring him back to us but to no avail. Thank you to everyone who tried to help Richard, we are so very grateful to them all.

"We do ask people to respect our privacy at this very sad time."

Richard's partner, Haley Upton, said he was 'passionate about motorcycles' and a 'protective family man'.

"Rich was a loving partner and a protective family man to my children," she said. "He would help anyone he could, no matter how big or small.

"As a family, we are going to miss our caravan holidays, long walks together and his silly dances which always made us laugh. His passion was his motorbikes and his life ended doing what he loved the most.

"We would like to thank all the people who tried to help Rich and all the messages we have received, which show how loved he was.

"I would ask people to respect our privacy at this difficult time."

Richard's family and partner continue to receive support from specialist officers.

Murat Karakas, 51, of Gillway Lane, Tamworth, has been charged with murder and has been remanded into custody ahead of his next court appearance.

A 23-year-old man, also of Tamworth, arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation while enquiries continue. He has been released on conditional bail for causing death by dangerous driving.