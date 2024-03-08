Appeal after masked men with weapons take designer clothes from home and flee in BMW
Police have appealed for information after a group of masked men wielding weapons took designer clothes from a Burntwood home before fleeing in a BMW.
Staffordshire Police say three armed men forced entry into a property off Rugeley Road just before 11pm on February 9.
The suspects searched the home before assaulting an occupant, leaving her with bruising to the face.
After taking designer clothes and shoes, they fled the scene in a red BMW driven by a fourth man.