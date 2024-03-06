Appeal to find man following attempted knifepoint robbery on woman in 20s

The appeal comes following an attempted knifepoint robbery between 11.15pm and 11.45pm on February 21 where a woman in her 20s was approached by a man on Bettys Lane, Norton Canes.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: "We have released an image of a man we want to speak to after an attempted robbery in Norton Canes.

"Between 11.15pm and 11.45pm on 21 February, a woman in her 20s was approached by a man at the entrance to the car park of Roadchef Services on Bettys Lane. He asked her for money and was holding a small knife."

The spokesperson continued: "The suspect was described as white and had a local accent. He was mostly wearing dark clothing and had black and red shoes on without any laces.

"We’re keen to speak to the man in the picture as part of our enquiries or anyone with information that can help our investigation."

Anyone with information into the incident is asked to get in touch with police by calling 101, quoting 749 of 21 February, or by messaging the Live Chat service on their website.