Signed photographs of global superstars goes to auction in Lichfield

Acquired over the course of 30 years, the archive of six albums goes under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers and includes global stars such as Frank Sinatra, Barbara Streisand and Sean Connery.

The autographs were compiled during three decade and include more than 740 signatures, most on photographs but also on individual letters, notes and theatre programmes.

The autographed books could exceed £1,000 at auction and Robert French, ephemera valuer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers, said: “It's just the largest collection of autographs of stars from films TV radio music and sport.

“Some of the biggest names in the respective genres are featured and the majority of the photographs and autographs have been signed personally to our client."

“To Jonathan, my best Priscilla Presley.”

“Beautifully collected over 30 years by writing to studios, agents and theatres, on some occasions the signatory has replied on his original letter.

“What gets me is the sheer volume of autographs from all fields including some of the biggest names in the world.”

These include Paul Newman, Steve Martin, Burt Reynolds, Janet Leigh, Priscilla Presley, Steven Spielberg, Robin Williams, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Caine, Ben Kingsley, Helena Bonham Carter, Joan Collins, Sinead Cusack, Nick Nolte, Twiggy, Jeremy Irons, Alan Rickman, Kenneth Branagh, Edward Fox, David Soul, Julie Andrews, Lewis Collins, Bob Newhart, Peter Cushing, Robert Wagner, George Peppard, Ian McKellen, Edward Woodward, Dick Van Dyke and Jack Lemmon.

Footballer George Best is joined by golfers Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Gary Player and comedy stars Kenny Everett, Spike Milligan, Bob Monkhouse Tim Brooke-Taylor and Michael Palin.

Musicians include Neil Diamond, Carly Simon, Johnny Cash, Billy Joel, Perry Como, Whitney Houston, Smokey Robinson, Chaka Khan, Tammy Wynette, Johnny Mathis, Adam Ant, Denny Laine, Leo Sayer, Marianne Faithfull and The Manfreds.

“To Jonathan Love Jane Seymour.”

As well as Connery, the albums feature more than a dozen James Bond luminaries such as Pierce Brosnan, Desmond Llewelyn, Shirley Eaton, Britt Ekland, Christopher Lee, Jane Seymour, Donald Pleasence, Burt Kwouk, Julian Glover, Sean Bean, Lois Chiles, Maryam d’Abo, Samantha Bond, Jill St John, David Yip and Richard Vernon.

Only Fools And Horses actors David Jason, Tessa Peake-Jones, John Challis, Roger Lloyd Pack and Buster Merryfield also feature, as do other UK household names including David Suchet, Kevin Whately, Leslie Grantham, Richard Wilson, Eleanor Bron, Patricia Routledge, Michelle Dotrice, Dennis Waterman, Jill Dando, Stratford Johns, Thora Hird, Roy Castle and Gabrielle Drake.

The auction is at The Lichfield Auction Centre, Wood End Lane, Fradley Park, as Lots 483 to 488 in the Antiques and Home Sale on Monday, March 4, starting at 9.30am.

The catalogue can be viewed online now at https://bid.richardwinterton.co.uk/auctions/8833/srric10398 and viewing in person at The Lichfield Auction Centre takes place between 10am and 4pm on Friday, March 1.