Public urged to nominate special person for foster carer awards

The first ever Fostering Star Awards will recognise and celebrate the support that foster carers provide to the children and young people in their care and are being organised by Staffordshire County Council’s Fostering service, who want people to make a nomination.

Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council said: “Our foster carers are invaluable and play a vital role in making sure that children get the best possible start in life.

“We want to be able to recognise and celebrate the fantastic job our foster carers do and our first ever Fostering Star Awards will help us do that.

"There’s five categories in total, including rising star, and an award for those who inspire the young people they foster.

"If you do know a great foster carer in your local community, then please get them nominated.”

Carers can be nominated in five award categories, these include rising star, which is for carers who have fostered for less than 2 years who has made an impact on a child’s life and inspirational person for someone who inspires the children in their care to achieve their potential.

Other awards are making a difference for someone making a difference in the fostering community, above and beyond for someone who goes above and beyond to support the children in their care or to support other foster carers and makes us/me smile for someone who is always there for other foster carers, even on a challenging day.

Further information on the awards and how to nominate are available at shorturl.at/bgtBJ, with nominations closing on March 31.

The awards ceremony will see the finalists and the person who nominated them, come together to celebrate their achievements on Thursday, May 23 during Foster Care Fortnight.

People interested in fostering for Staffordshire County Council can find out more on the Foster For Staffordshire website at fosterforstaffordshire.co.uk/home.aspx