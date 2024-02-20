Free courses aim to provide motorcycle safety help

The 'Biker Down' workshops will see a team of presenters and serving officers sharing their specialist knowledge and experience around operational motorcycling, advanced first-aid and collision investigation.

They are aimed at motorcyclists of all ages and experiences, are completely free of charge and consist of three modules: scene safety, casualty care and rider skills.

Each participant will receive a bespoke first aid kit, designed to be carried on a motorcycle, along with a Biker Down pin badge.

The sessions will be taking place at Staffordshire Police HQ on West Road in Stafford, with the first two sessions on April 21 and May 12, as well as the September 1 session, already sold out.

Other sessions will take place on June 2, July 14, October 6 and November 17.

The Biker Down group is led by Rob Gilligan, a former sergeant at Staffordshire Police and the Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG).

He said: "The idea behind the Biker Group course is, primarily, to provide drivers and riders with the key information needed at a collision scene.

"The scene safety and casualty care modules are specially designed so that those who have no prior first-aid knowledge will be able to assist a casualty at the scene.

"These lifesaving skills, such as helmet removal, haemorrhage control, CPR and defibrillation awareness, will prove vital for anyone who encounters an injured biker.

"The Thinking Biker element of the course will also look at how motorcyclists can protect themselves against having an accident. Prevention is, ultimately, how we are going to make our roads safer for everyone."

To register interest or to find out more, email BikerDown@staffssaferroads.co.uk.

To read more about Biker Down, visit staffssaferroads.co.uk.