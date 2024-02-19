Work begins to identify items for history centre

With construction work well underway on the new Staffordshire History Centre, council staff are going through the process of identifying the items which will go on display when the centre opens in the Autumn.

The project has been made possible thanks to a grant of £4,858,699 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and will see a new history centre on Eastgate Street in Stafford, incorporating Stafford Records Office and the heritage building that formerly housed the William Salt Library.

Amongst the items making the shortlist is a Charles I Cap, a red silk undress cap embroidered with gold and silver thread work.

Originally owned by Charles I and dating from the 1630s, it belonged to the Bagot family of Blithfield Hall.

A Spider Phaeton carriage from 1890 is also in the running, made by Holmes of Derby and London, the Spider Phaeton comes from the collection of the 20th Earl of Shrewsbury and Talbot of Ingestre Hall.

It is believed to have been built for the 20th Earl’s planned road race with the Earl of Lonsdale, Hugh Lowther, in 1891.

A notebook belonging to canal pioneer James Brindley from 1772 is also a favourite to go on display, which is a handwritten Survey book contains rough plans of the Staffordshire & Worcestershire Canal, from the junction with the Trent and Mersey Canal to Stourport Basin.

Other items, including the Cannock Soldiers Club visitors book, a 16th century recipe book and oatcake making equipment, are also being considered.

Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council said: “We’re incredibly lucky to live in a county like Staffordshire, that’s steeped in history and our project will help us tell our amazing story and protect many of our valuable archives for generations to come.

“While the new centre will help showcase some of our amazing collections, I don’t envy the teams job of choosing what items and objects will go on display.

"With thousands to choose from, it’s a tough ask but I’m sure visitors to the centre, when it opens, won’t be disappointed.

“We’re all incredibly proud of the project and grateful for the funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery players.”

In addition to the Heritage Fund grant, Staffordshire County Council provided £2.1 million and Stafford Borough Council has directed £250,000 of UK Shared Prosperity Funding towards the project.

People can keep up to date on the project blog at staffordshirehistorycentre.blog