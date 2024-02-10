Image shows damage to car after new driver loses control after 'excessive speed' on M6 slip road

The incident took place at Junction 15 of the M6 Northbound, and saw a vehicle approach the tight turning on a slip road too fast; flipping the car and crashing it into the barrier.

On arrival, the West Midlands Police found that the driver had not been seriously injured, had only passed for a month and was also driving with no insurance.

On X, the Central Motorway Police Group, said: "M6 J15 a car has attempted to exit far too quickly at the junction and rolled it onto the northbound entry slip.

"Driver was found to have no insurance having only passed his test last month. Thankfully no serious injuries. Driver reported."

The shocking image shows the destroyed car sitting on top of reservation barrier, almost unrecognisable.

Emergency services have been approached for more information.