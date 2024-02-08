Pensioner in his 80s caught driving wrong way on M6 near Stafford

Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) were called at 4.40am on Thursday after a car was seen travelling the incorrect way on the northbound carriageway, near Junction 14 in Stafford.

A short time later, officers successfully brought the car to a stop.

The driver, a man in his 80s, was assessed at the scene and spoken to by police about what happened. He was sent to hospital as a precaution.

The car has since been recovered and the road is back open.

Whilst police said there was no intent to endanger other road users and driver on the wrong side of the road, the man's licence was revoked.

Staffordshire Police has thanked motorists caught up in the traffic disruption that occurred as a result of the incident for their patience and understanding.