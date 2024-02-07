Man jailed after vicious attack on woman and trashing her home

Emmanuel Cassie, of Sykesmoor, Stonydelph, was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on February 1 after pleading guilty to wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and criminal damage to property under £5,000.

The court heard how the 32-year-old from Tamworth went to the victim’s address during the early hours of June 27 last year.

It was told how he spat at her, threw a glass at her and punched her when he got inside and also trashed the inside of the house by throwing a microwave, a kettle and other items from inside the kitchen.

The victim suffered broken ribs, cuts, scratches and bruising in the attack and was taken to hospital for treatment, where she has made a full recovery.

Staffordshire Police said it was told about what happened and arrested Cassie the same day, charged for the offences and sent to court.

Detective Constable Wiley, who dealt with the case, said: “Supporting victims and putting a stop to violent offenders is a priority for officers across the county.

“I’m happy that we’ve been able to deliver justice and I hope this serves as a message that we will take action against those who think it’s acceptable to commit acts of violence and harm people in Staffordshire.

“We are committed to tackling violence, abuse and intimidation of women and girls (VAIWG) and we take this very seriously.

“We are also committed to targeting perpetrators of these crimes and holding them responsible for their actions.

"In order to prevent these happening in the first-place, work needs to be done to root out toxic misogyny and abuse in society by changing behaviours, taking responsibility and promoting equality and respect.

“With the help of our partners across the criminal justice system we are committed to delivering the toughest enforcement available to those found guilty of violence against women and girls.”