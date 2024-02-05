Swan successfully relocated after flying off course

Staffordshire Police thanked local residents after helping to relocate the swan back to its pond after it managed to fly off course and land on a road nearby residential road.

The swan, which resides in one of the nearby ponds, was spotted on Leacroft Lane, Great Wyrley, and flagged to officers by local residents of the road.

The swan was swiftly returned to the pond by Rural and Wildlife Crime Unit Officers Dale and Nicholls who came to the swan's rescue.

The swan was seen walking the streets of a nearby residential address

On X, Cannock Police announced: "Thank you to local residents of Leacroft Lane, Great Wyrley, who flagged down a local Officer reporting a swan who had flown off course.

"Rural and Wildlife Crime Unit Officers Dale and Nicholls came to the rescue and relocated the swan to a nearby place of safety."