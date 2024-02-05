Car caught speeding at 101mph as officers carry out M6 operation
Police carried out a speed operation on the M6 toll this morning and found one driver was doing over 100mph.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
Officers from the Central Motorway Police Group based in Doxey carried out the checks on the 27 mile stretch between the Coleshill interchange and junction 11a at Wolverhampton.
They stopped seven cars, one which was recorded at 101mph, with 75 other speeding drivers to receive letters in the post.
In addition, two vehicles were found not to have insurance and were seized.
The checks were carried out as part of Operation Lightning which checks on speed and whether vehicles are insured to be on the road.