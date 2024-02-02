Stafford couple who went down with gastric illness on TUI holiday instruct lawyers to take action

Donald and Alison Wright, from Great Bridgeford, stayed at the four-star TUI Blue hotel in Los Gigantes to overcome the ‘trauma’ of losing their household belongings due to flooding from frozen pipes.

Two days into the holiday, Alison, 63, began suffering from gastric symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea. Donald, 67, fell ill the following day.

Both remained sick for around one week after returning to the UK. They’ve now instructed expert international serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate their illness.

Nadhia Akthar, a specialist international serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Donald and Alison, said: “The first-hand account we’ve heard from Donald and Alison about their symptoms is worrying given the numbers of holidaymakers who visit this resort each year. We’ve heard reports of others falling ill.

“Gastric illness is serious, the effects of which should never be downplayed. It can lead to long-term health problems in some cases. We’re now investigating how Donald and Alison became sick. If during the course of our investigations any issues are identified, it’s vital that lessons are learned to prevent future holidaymakers from falling ill.

“We would be interested in speaking to anyone who may have been impacted by illness at this hotel who would be able to assist with our investigations.”

The retired couple’s holiday took place between March 26 and April 2.

Two days into the holiday, Alison began suffering from vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, stomach cramps and lethargy. The following day, Donald fell ill with similar symptoms.

The pair said an advisory notice was displayed in the hotel warning that guests had been suffering from ‘unconfirmed’ gastroenteritis.

Alison and Donald’s symptoms continued for three weeks.

Alison said: “During Christmas 2022, we lost all our furniture and belongings when a pipe burst during really cold temperatures. Everything was destroyed and our home had to be stripped back to the brick and re-plastered.

“We ended up in temporary accommodation, and decided to go on holiday to get over the trauma, but we now wish we hadn’t. The holiday just added to our stress and upset when we both fell ill.

“We thought it was maybe just the heat at first, but then we saw a number of signs from TUI about sickness in the hotel, advising guests to wash and sanitise their hands. This alarmed us as there were so many of them, including in the lifts and foyer."

She added: “It’s not something you expect from a four-star resort, but when we think back, the hygiene was very questionable. The toilets didn’t appear to be cleaned regularly and I saw guests touching food in the restaurant and putting it back.

“While there’s nothing we can do now to change what happened on that holiday, we feel we deserve some answers. We spent our hard-earned money on this well-needed break and it turned into a complete nightmare.”

The Express & Star has approached TUI for a comment.