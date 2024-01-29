Four-mile tailbacks after multi-vehicle crash on M6Toll

A multi-vehicle crash on the southbound carriage has led to tailbacks of up to four miles.

National Highways tweeted at 3.30pm: "There are long delays on the #M6 southbound, due to a multi-vehicle collision on the #M6 Toll between M6 and T8 near #Cannock.

The M6 Toll southbound was closed but has been reopened, the vehicles in the crash have now been cleared from the carriageway.

National Highways tweeted at 3.50pm: Collision has been cleared and traffic released in all lanes on the #M6 Toll southbound between M6 and T8 near Cannock.

"Delays of up to 45 minutes remain in place, approx. 4 miles of congestion."