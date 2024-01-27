Pictures: New children's play attraction set for historic spot at country estate

The new children's play attraction will be built in an historic spot at Chillington Hall estate and will feature an indoor and outdoor adventure playbarn with go-karting, ziplines, high-level walkways, bridges and slides.

Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn, owned and managed by the Chillington Hall estate, is due to open later this year and draws inspiration from the estate's rich history – the centrepiece is a giant mock oak tree modelled on the one that King Charles II hid in at Boscobel House as he fled Oliver Cromwell at the Battle of Worcester.

Pictures show what the indoor and outdoor adventure facility will look like.

Charlie Giffard, custodian of Chillington Hall and Estate, said: "Nearly five years in the making, Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn has been a long-held ambition of the family and something we've been continually working on behind-the-scenes since we took over management of the estate.

"Hockerhill has been created to fill that gap in the market, where children are encouraged to explore, learn and have adventures, whilst adults are catered for with plenty of delicious food and drink and comfortable chairs, knowing all the needs of their family are met."

Computer generated image of how Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn will look

A spacious outdoor area with zip lines, swings, slides, sand pit and a toddler area will be open year-round, with outdoor seating and picnic benches. Nearby, there will be an outdoor hut serving pizzas and ice cream.

There will also be an indoor food and drink counter serving hot food, sandwiches, cakes and other refreshments.

Currently recruiting for new hospitality and catering roles, the playbarn is encouraging people from local towns and villages to apply through Indeed.com.

Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn

"Hiring the right talent from an amazing local pool of hospitality and tourism individuals is really important to us, as we strive to make Hockerhill a family destination for people across the West Midlands," Charlie added.

"In a bustling village with several schools, pubs, cafes and other community locations, we hope to bring a unique offering to the vicinity, that brings families together for a wonderful day out."

Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn is set to open later this spring. More information can be found at hockerhill.com.