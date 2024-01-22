Police appeal after 'big group of men' fight in Staffordshire street and cannabis grow found

Officers were called to Dent Street, Tamworth, just before 6am on Sunday morning to reports of a "big group of men" – some armed with weapons – fighting in the street.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital following the incident with injuries which were not believed to be life threatening.

Whilst in search of suspects in the area, police discovered a "large" cannabis grow at an address on the same street. They later destroyed the plants.

A 26-year-old man, from London, and a 22-year-old man, were arrested on suspicion of affray.

Two cars which were found abandoned at the scene which were "heavily damaged" were seized for forensic examination.

A machete, baseball bat and a hockey stick were later found on the nearby West Street.

Police cordoned off the area following the incident and are carrying out enquiries to find out more.

Det Sgt Paul Stafford, from the Staffordshire Police criminal investigation department, said on Sunday: "This incident was seen by a large number of people and has understandably caused concern in the local community.

"Officers will be visible in the area today and carrying out door-to-door enquiries to find out more about what happened. We are looking over CCTV, speaking to witnesses and carrying out forensic examination of the area as part of our investigation.

"I’d urge anyone who saw what happened or those with any information that could help us to come forward. We’re particularly interested in any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area at the time.

"I’d also like to thank those who have already been in touch and to residents that have engaged with officers in the area throughout today."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on the force's website or by calling 101, quoting incident 119 of January 21.

To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.