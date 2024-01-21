Staffordshire firm's revival of 1970s sports biscuit favourite sparks online stampede

Hundreds of comments from shoppers have flooded social media sites in recent days, over Sports Biscuits, with some commercially-minded biscuit lovers even buying packs in bulk and selling them on online auction sites.

The brand, first launched in 1971 before being discontinued in June 2022, is now back on shelves thanks to 116-year-old biscuit company Elkes, based at Cheadle Road, Uttoxeter.

The biscuits were a much-loved supermarket fixture in the 1970s and 1980s. Invented by West Yorkshire-based biscuit product developer David Glen, the treats originally bore simple stick figures depicting boxers, rowers, footballers and cricketers on the front of the rectangular-shaped biscuit.

Baking technology improved over time and, since 2005, they had been baked at the Elkes factory in Uttoxeter using a unique brass moulding technique to reproduce much fuller, detailed images compared to their more basic 1970s counterparts.

The original sports cricketer, footballer and tennis player are still in the packs, amongst new additions including a racing car driver, cyclist and skateboarder.

The biscuits are based on the same shortcake recipe, unchanged since 2005.

Site general manager Kevin Hand said: “We’ve had a tremendous reaction to the relaunch of Sports Biscuits and are delighted that biscuits fans both old and young seem to love them.”

“It’s great that having retained both the recipe and mouldings we can spark that interest once again, and I know there’s great pride among the team that we’re making something much-loved and close to people’s hearts.

“I think Elkes is a fantastic place to work and I would urge the local community to consider whether they’d like to be part of a 116-year-old success story in making products that everyone loves.”

Sports are currently available to buy at Aldi and Farm Foods stores nationwide.

Elkes was saved from closure in March 2022 after being sold to the Boparan Private Office.

The news of the relaunch of the much-loved biscuit follows on from the announcement in September that Elkes planned to increase its workforce by more than 50 per cent following major investments and impressive sales growth.

More than 250 roles were available throughout the factory in all departments. Some roles are still available.

Anyone interested in applying for a role should contact Elkesrecruitment@2sfg.com or call 07546 692514 or 01889 563131 and ask for the HR team.