Staffordshire businesses offered grants to help companies become more green

Grant allocations of up to £100,000 to cover half of the cost of introducing energy-saving measures to businesses supporting their progression and future growth.

The Green Solutions programme offers support initiatives which will reduce carbon emissions, reduce costs and boost productivity. The government scheme is being coordinated locally by Staffordshire County Council.

Support includes free energy assessments tailored to each business, providing recommendations for improvements and modifications. Eligible businesses can access the low carbon grants of up to £100,000, covering 50 per cent of costs for implementation.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills Philip White said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to make essential improvements to their operations that will support their growth, increase productivity and reduce carbon emissions and energy costs.

“It is a fundamental part of a business’s evolution that their operations become more sustainable, whether through improvements to their premises or production methods.

“It is a county council priority to support our businesses and tackle climate change and we’re sure this programme will help to deliver those commitments. It is essential that businesses get in touch now as there is a deadline for project completion.”

They will also be offered accredited carbon literacy training, equipping them with the expertise and skills to proactively reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Eligibility criteria for businesses looking to use these offers include registration on Companies House, operation within Staffordshire and a minimum trading period of 12 months.

Businesses wanting to participate or explore other available schemes are encouraged to fill out the expression of interest requiring the company's house reference number at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/GreenSolutions.

This initiative is managed by Staffordshire County Council and is made possible through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and in partnership with the Business Energy Advice Service, funded by the Department for Energy Security and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities.