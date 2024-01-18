Staffordshire public to get chance to hear policing problems addressed at meeting next week

The Staffordshire commissioner for Police, Fire and Rescue and Crime Ben Adams will discuss these issues and more with chief constable Chris Noble at the Police Publ Performance Meeting, which is open to the public and will be broadcast live online from 2pm.

The commissioner will also ask the chief constable about the progress the forces is making to deliver the priorities detailed in his police and crime plan.

Mr Adams said: "Part of my role as commissioner is to monitor the force’s performance on behalf of the communities of Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent.

“These meetings give people the opportunity to hear for themselves about the work underway at Staffordshire Police, and I would encourage anyone wanting to hear more about any of the topics discussed to follow Tuesday’s meeting, which will be live-streamed online and available to watch in full afterwards.”

The meeting will also discuss the relaunch of Operation Lightning which aims to promote saferty on the counties roads in response to an increase in fatalities.

It will be live-streamed online from 2pm on Tuesday 23 January, and will also be available to view afterwards.

For more details go to www.staffordshire-pfcc.gov.uk)