Stafford motorists face 13 months of roadworks in Staffordshire

The highways improvements are due to Taylor Wimpey’s Marston Grange development, off the A513 Beaconside, to reduce journey times, ease congestion and improve safety for all road users.

The works begin January 29 and will last approximately thirteen months, will take place on the A513 Beaconside and at the roundabout junction of the A34 Stone Road with the A513 Beaconside.

A spokesman for Taylor Wimpey North Midlands said: “These works will bring significant benefits to drivers, cyclists and pedestrians. We know that local residents have been waiting for some time for the works to start, so we’re pleased to finally confirm a date to deliver on expectations.

“Whilst these works are designed to improve the existing road layout for road users, we understand that they may also cause inconvenience. We are committed to keeping people up to date as the works progress and completing the works to the highest standard in as short a time period as possible.”

David Williams, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport at Staffordshire County Council, said: “We welcome the fact that the significant highways improvements on Beaconside are to begin this month. This is an important housing development for Stafford bringing much needed homes for the borough and growing the town’s economy.

"We will be in continual discussions with the developer to ensure that the works are carried out on time and with minimal disruption to our road network, as well as ensuring that they will take on board any concerns relayed by the local community.”

They are funded and managed by Taylor Wimpey and will include carriageway widening and the installation of permanent traffic signals.

Residents can find out more about the highway works at the Beaconside information session on Wednesday, January 24 at 4:30pm to 8:30pm at Parkside Primary School, Bradshaw Way, Parkside, Stafford, ST16 1TH.