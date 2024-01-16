Stone Heritage Centre gets funding boost from regeneration fund

Stone Town Council were awarded £40,000 towards the fitting out of Stone Heritage Centre which is being developed on the site of the town’s former fire station.

The money, awarded by Stafford Borough Council, will fund several items in the the visitor attraction including display cases and furniture as well as IT and CCTV equipment.

Councillor Jill Hood, Cabinet Member for Communities at Stafford Borough Council, said: “Our allocation was one of the highest that any district council was awarded and is further demonstration of the confidence the government has in us to deliver for our community.

“There are so many exciting things planned, starting up, or ongoing, in the borough and we are pleased to have been able to support the Town Council to help deliver a wonderful facility that will remind people of our rich local heritage and attract more visitors to the area who can then discover Stone past, as well as present.”

Councillor Rob Kenney, Chairman of the Town Council’s General Purposes Committee said: “We are grateful for this funding from the Borough Council to support the Stone Heritage Centre. These additional funds will allow the Town Council to improve the quality of its displays within the Centre and make it more attractive to visitors and educational users.”

The money has come from the Rural England Prosperity Fund which is an extension of the Governments UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The borough council were one of four districts in the county to secure this additional funding.

In total the borough council was awarded one of the largest pots of money in the country from the government’s ‘UKSPF’ after successfully putting forward schemes to help regeneration, climate change and culture.

For more details of funding available to businesses go to https://www.staffordbc.gov.uk/grants-finance