Land transfer needed for canal junction restoration in Staffordshire

The Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust wants to improve the junctions on the southside of Tamworth Road, Lichfield.

Lichfield City Council posted a public notice, which said: "Lichfield City Council proposes to dispose of an area of land approximately 105m adjacent to the junction with Cricket Lane to Staffordshire County Council.

"The proposed disposal is to facilitate the construction of the proposed junction for improvements and associated road and canal infrastructure."

Anyone objecting to the proposals should contact Lichfield City Council by February 16.