Tamworth car park back in council hands

Management of the NCP car park, off Spinning School Lane, transferred to Tamworth Borough Council from today.

The change of ownership follows a mutual agreement with NCP to be bought out of contract and end operational arrangements with Tamworth Borough Council.

The car park, which was formerly the site of the Gungate Precinct, will now be managed by the council.

In the short term, until new payment machines are installed, visitors are asked to use exiting council car park payment machines at the nearby Spinning School Lane car park as the NCP machines will no longer be operational.

All regular council pay and display tariffs will remain the same. Tariff changes are planned for the near future, including a free 30-minute stay at all council car parks, to encourage more people into the town for a quick visit or to run an errand, so boosting town centre trade and activity.

The council will put signs in place to clearly inform the car park users of the change in management of the site.

Councillor Paul Thompson, Portfolio Holder for Town Centre and Commercial Property, said: “The transfer of the NCP carpark to council ownership is great news and will assist with our town centre regeneration plans.

“As a council we own and manage 14 car parks in the town centre, all requiring a payment between 8am and 6pm, Monday and Saturday. We are also soon introducing a free 30-minute stay in all council car parks to encourage more visitors to the town, and residents who may need to ‘pop in’ for a quick visit or run an errand.”