Dozens of properties could still be bought along scrapped HS2 line - with taxpayers' money

The company behind the high-speed rail link confirmed the Government was still obliged to consider applications by the owners of 55 properties which would have been affected by the stretch of the line from through Staffordshire to Crewe, had it not been cancelled.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the cancellation of the northern leg of HS2 at the Conservative Party conference in October, amid spiralling costs.

But HS2 Ltd revealed it was looking at the purchases of 55 properties along the cancelled phase 2a of the route, which runs from Handsacre, between Rugeley and Lichfield up to Crewe.

Based on an average property price in Staffordshire of £218,660, it would mean the taxpayer could potentially be shelling out more than £12 million.