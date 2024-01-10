Potential students at Staffordshire college will get chance to walk and talk with the animals
Visitors to South Staffordshire College's animal zone won't be monkeying around a week on Saturday when they see what the facility has to offer them.
The zone, at the college's Rodbaston campus near Penkridge, is home to around 600 animals from over 140 different species from meerkats to monkeys, snakes and rabbits to alpacas.
The campus hosts amongst others, animal care based courses from vet care and nursing to equine and dog grooming.
The zone – which hosts regular special events – is open to the public year round where they can see and feed the animals and hear talks from their keepers as well as take part in craft sessions and enjoy a bite to eat in the cafe.
On the open day, potential students will be able to see and speak to current animal care learners and of course meet all the different species.
It is one of five events on the same day at campuses on the college, including at Cannock and Lichfield Colleges.
They cover many different areas from carpentry to software development and business.
For full details on the open days, which take place on Saturday January 20, log onto www.southstaffs.ac.uk/open-days or for information on the animal zone, www.southstaffs.ac.uk/rodbaston-animal-zone.