Potential students at Staffordshire college will get chance to walk and talk with the animals

The zone, at the college's Rodbaston campus near Penkridge, is home to around 600 animals from over 140 different species from meerkats to monkeys, snakes and rabbits to alpacas.

Animal Management Students Amy Hare 17 with Bluey the Blue Tongued Skink and Gracie Beale 16 with Liam the Royal Python.

The campus hosts amongst others, animal care based courses from vet care and nursing to equine and dog grooming.

The college is getting ready for an open day and the Animal Zone will be part of that. Pictured are Animal Management Students Chloe Day, aged 17 Lucy Brockie , aged 17 and Evie Hughes aged 16 with. Cameroon Sheep and Alpaca's Bibiana and Cami..

The zone – which hosts regular special events – is open to the public year round where they can see and feed the animals and hear talks from their keepers as well as take part in craft sessions and enjoy a bite to eat in the cafe.

On the open day, potential students will be able to see and speak to current animal care learners and of course meet all the different species.

It is one of five events on the same day at campuses on the college, including at Cannock and Lichfield Colleges.

They cover many different areas from carpentry to software development and business.

For full details on the open days, which take place on Saturday January 20, log onto www.southstaffs.ac.uk/open-days or for information on the animal zone, www.southstaffs.ac.uk/rodbaston-animal-zone.