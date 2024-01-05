Police share image of 'shocking' load after lorry carrying another lorry stopped

The incident, which took place in the Cannock Policing area, was shared by the Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Group to help show the dangers of putting too much weight on a load-bearing vehicle.

The image, which shows a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) carrying another HGV was circulated on X, with police taking the time to warn other road users of the danger of overweighted vehicles.

On X, Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Group said: "This vehicle was stopped in the Cannock Police area when we spotted shocking load security.

"The driver was educated and dealt with for an insecure load. If you transport loads make sure you know what the labels on the straps mean when you use them. Protecting our road users from harm".

Staffordshire Police have been approached for more information.