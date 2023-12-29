‘Kind and compassionate': Crash victim had only retired from NHS job six days before tragedy

The 67-year-old was in the passenger seat of a Kia when the car was in collision with a black BMW at around 11.20pm on Thursday, December 21.

The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway of the A5, between the M6 Toll entrance roundabout and the Turf roundabout.

Grandmother Helen was pronounced dead at the scene, while three other people were also injured.

Staffordshire Police said her family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

They have paid tribute to her, describing her as a ‘kind and compassionate wife of 49 years’.

A statement from her family said: “A sister to four, mother of two, grandmother of four and dear friend to many.

"Helen worked for the NHS for over 25 years and retired only six days before her untimely death.

“She greatly enjoyed singing and was chair of the Lichfield Kaleidoscope Choir. She was taken too soon and is missed so dearly.”

The driver of the Kia, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital after the collision but has since been discharged.

A 32-year-old man from Cannock, thought to be the driver of the BMW, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has since been released on conditional police bail while investigations continue.

Collision investigators are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or those with CCTV or dashcam footage of both cars leading up to the incident.

Anyone who can help is urged to call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident 898 of December 21, or message officers using live chat on the police force's website.

People can also contact the collision investigators directly by emailing ciu@staffordshire.police.uk