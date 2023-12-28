County council says it is making good on roads promise

After announcing an investment of £30m into maintaining and improving the county’s highways over the next two years earlier this year, crews have been hard at work making that investment a reality for local residents.

Resurfacing schemes completed so far this financial year include:A5192 Eastern Avenue, Lichfield (£800,000); A34 Stone Road, Stafford (£1.4 million) and the A5195 Burntwood Way roundabout, Lichfield (£350,000)

As well as the major schemes, more than 16,000 pothole repair jobs have been completed across the county, and more than 1.3 million square metres of surface dressing – the equivalent to 169 miles of highway.

Also during this period, more than 59,000 gullies were cleaned across the county.

More improvements are planned in the New Year, including the A449 and A34 in Stafford.

And the county council will carry out at least an extra £50 million worth of repairs and essential maintenance on the 6,000 kilometres of roads in the county over the next three years, on top of any grant given by the government. This includes more road resurfacing schemes and getting potholes repaired quicker.

Staffordshire will also receive more than £186 million of the £8.3 billion government investment into England’s roads over the next 11 years. This funding became available following the cancellation of the HS2 north of Birmingham.

Staffordshire County Council cabinet member for Highways and Transport David Williams said: “We know that good roads are important for our residents and businesses, which is why they are a top priority for the county council. Since March we have seen an extensive programme of resurfacing some of our major gateways, and we will be continuing this programme into the New Year.

“We are committed to fixing more of Staffordshire’s roads, which is why we will be investing more money into them over the coming years.”