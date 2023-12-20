Staffordshire Police officer dismissed over sexual comments to colleagues

The officer, who is not being named to protect his victims’ identities, was dismissed after a misconduct hearing found his actions amounted to gross misconduct.

The investigation found that between July and August 2021 and in October 2021, the officer had asked colleagues inappropriate questions, and made comments, of a sexual nature.

The three-day hearing, chaired by an independent legally qualified person, concluded on November 29 and found the officer had breached authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct standards.

The officer, who was suspended in March 2022, will be placed on the National College of Policing’s Barred List, preventing him from working within policing and other law enforcement bodies.

Deputy Chief Constable Jon Roy said: “This was entirely unacceptable behaviour. The officer treated his colleagues inappropriately and with an utter lack of respect or consideration. He’s brought discredit on our force, as these are not the high standards we all expect.

“This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated, and his colleagues rightly reported his actions.”