Owners of Armitage pub are fined for waste offences

Swan Armitage Limited appeared at Cannock Magistrates’ Court on December 5 having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to the offence under s.34 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The company, which operates the Swan in Armitage, was ordered to pay a fine, costs and victim surcharge totalling £1,362.25.

Lichfield District Council cabinet member Councillor Alex Farrell said: “All businesses must make their own arrangements for the disposal of their waste.

“In this case, the council received complaints about waste from the pub being out on the pavement, and officers then asked the pub to produce evidence that they had arrangements in place to dispose of their waste.

“The pub failed to produce any and were issued a £300 fixed penalty notice. They then failed to pay the fixed penalty and have ended up being ordered to pay far more by the magistrates.

“It’s important that businesses handle their waste responsibly to reduce litter, prevent rats and mice, and to ensure it is disposed of without harming the environment.”