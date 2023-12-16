Ex-Stoke City footballer from Shropshire took own life after tinnitus hit his mental health

Stuart William Roberts, aged 56, was found dead in a shed at his home in St Martin's, Oswestry, on June 2 this year.

An inquest into his death at Shirehall, Shrewsbury was told that Mr Roberts, who also played for Oswestry Town and Derry City, had been suffering with the hearing condition since March this year.

It caused him difficulties with his mental health, the inquest heard. He self-harmed a number of times and was prescribed anti-depressants.

On the day he died, his family went out to a funeral, which Mr Roberts did not attend. His wife returned home and suspected something was wrong. She called a neighbour and Mr Roberts was discovered. Efforts were made to save him but he was declared deceased at the scene.

Mr Roberts, who was born in Chirk and raised in St Martin's, also worked as a coal merchant in the area.

Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, recorded a conclusion of suicide.

* Whatever you're going through, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

*Samaritans also say sometimes writing down your thoughts and feelings can help you understand them better.