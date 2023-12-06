Man jailed after police find 400 cannabis plants growing in Lichfield home

Staffordshire Police raided the property on Wissage Road in October, following reports of suspicious activity.

Upon entering the home, officers discovered 427 cannabis plants.

Vo Tho, 31, of no fixed address, attempted to leave when he spotted police at the address but was stopped.

Tho appeared before Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on November 27 where he pleaded guilty to producing cannabis and using electricity without authority.

He was sentenced to 23 months behind bars.

Sergeant Lee Turner, of the Lichfield local policing team, said: "We are pleased that Tho admitted being involved in the production of such a substantial cannabis grow and that the judge saw fit to deliver a custodial sentence.

"We will continue to do all we can to disrupt the supply of drugs and organised crime in Lichfield to protect our communities from harm."

Anyone who suspects a cannabis grow in their area should get in touch with Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101.