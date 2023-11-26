Police busy with suspected drink drivers trying to evade them and stinging stolen cars

In Brierley Hill, officers deployed a stinger to stop a cloned car trying to escape their clutches.

Brierley Hill Police tweeted: "On patrol we saw this cloned car. We deployed a stinger to stop the car and detained the driver.

"Checks revealed the car was on false plates to hide the fact the driver had no licence or insurance. We have #seized the car & reported the driver to court."

Elsewhere in Dudley the same Brierley Hill team saw another cloned car.

The team tweeted: "On patrol we saw this cloned car being driven, we located it abandoned and established that is was on false plates as it was uninsured and notified off road. We have now seized the car under the road traffic act."

In Wombourne officers spotted a stolen car in a car park, which was connected to a burglary.

South Staffordshire Police tweeted: "South Staffordshire Police along with our colleagues from West Midlands Police Task Force have today recovered a stolen vehicle following a burglary in Station Road, Wombourne earlier this morning.

"The vehicle has been recovered for forensic examination."

West Midlands Police traffic unit was also involved in a pursuit overnight which saw suspected drink driver crash their car.

The West Midlands Traffic Unit tweeted: "The driver of this vehicle failed to stop for us and crashed after a short pursuit. They were arrested and were over twice the limit for alcohol. We intensify alcohol screening tests over the festive period. "