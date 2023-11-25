Motorcyclist 'miraculously survives' after multiple-vehicle crash on A5

Staffordshire Police said a section of the busy road was shut for three hours on Friday night as a result of the multiple-vehicle collision.

The force's roads policing unit shared an image of the aftermath of the crash on social media, commenting that a motorcyclist had "miraculously" walked away with minor injuries after becoming "sandwiched" between multiple vehicles.

Speaking on X, formerly, Twitter, Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit, said: "Darker nights, reduced visibility and drivers not paying attention to the changing road conditions yesterday on the A5.

"Miraculously the motorcyclist sandwiched in between all this survived with minor injuries. This caused the road to be closed for 3 hours."