Detectives given extra time to question murder suspect after death of man in Stafford

Police were called to a property on Oberton Gardens at around 9.15pm on Tuesday following concerns raised for a man.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A 31-year-old man, from Stafford, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody where he continues to be questioned by detectives.

Officers have been speaking to people in the area and carrying out door-to-door enquiries in hopes of finding out more and reassuring residents.

A police cordon remains in place on Oberton Gardens on Thursday as police continue to carry out enquiries.

Those with information that could aid Staffordshire Police with the investigation should get in touch with the Major Incident Public Portal by visiting mipp.police.uk/operation/STAFFS23K19-PO1

To speak anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.