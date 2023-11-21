Appeal to find jewellery worth almost £180k reported missing from home

The jewellery was allegedly last seen in January of this year and had been securely stored in a safe at the home in Little Aston.

Police did not identify any damages to the safe or any signs of forced entry to the property.

The windows to the house also reportedly have grills across them and a house alarm goes on at night.

Staffordshire Police has released an image of two items of jewellery that have been reported missing which the owners consider to be heirlooms.

Anyone with information about the missing jewellery should call 101, quoting 547 of August 3, or get in touch with police via Live Chat on the force's website.

To speak anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.