Staffordshire County Council issue traffic orders for new water works

Staffordshire County Council announced in a public notice parts of Wardles Lane, Great Wyrley, and Mitre Road, Cheslyn Hay, will be closed from Monday.

The Great Wyrley disruption should be finished by Friday and in Cheslyn Hay workers should be finished installing the new water connection by Thursday.

However, both of Staffordshire Council's traffic orders will be in place for 18 months in case there are complications.

The public notice said: "The order will remain in force for a period of 18 months or until the new water connection works, which it is proposed to carry out on or near the road have been completed, whichever is the earlier."

For more information about the works visit https://one.network/?tm=135370074.