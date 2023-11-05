Centenarian with a life-long passion for dancing marks another huge milestone by turning 105

May Lear celebrated on Saturday surrounded by her friends and family at Wheaton Aston Court Care Home in Staffordshire.

She was delighted with her special birthday card from King Charles III and even had a sip of Baileys to mark the occasion.

An image of May as a dancer. She is on the left here.

May was born in Manchester and lived there all her life until moving to a care home in Stafford about seven years ago to be closer to her family.

She moved into Wheaton Aston Court Care Home at around the time she turned 100.

She was married to Fred Lear, whom she met at a dance in Manchester. He was a butcher but she became a widow when he died in 2004, aged 86.

May and husband Fred Lear.

The couple had two children, Christine Clifford, 69, and Andrew Lear, 63.

May also has two grandchildren Emma, 36, and Amy, 35, and two great grandchildren, Lewis, seven, and Oliver, four.

She used to be a dance instructor in Manchester and was also a dancer for the Entertainments National Service Association (ENSA), which provided entertainment for British armed forces personnel during the Second World War.

Her daughter Christine, who visited May on Saturday, said her mother always had a huge passion for dance.

"She's always been devoted to her dancing," said Christine, who lives in Brewood and is a fitness instructor.

"They put music on and her feet are moving even now.

"She was thrilled to bits to get a card from the Queen and now she's got one from the King too."

May's family brought in some food, including cupcakes, to the care home on Saturday so they could all celebrate together.

Christine said: "She really enjoyed herself.

"It's amazing she's still with us."