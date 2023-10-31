Work completed on improvements to busy road section

Resurfacing and replacing steel safety barriers was among the works carried out along the A38

The final cones are being removed from the busy dual carriageway to mark the conclusion of the essential works between Fradley and Barton under Needwood.

National Highways has carried out a programme of vital work including resurfacing the carriageway, clearing vegetation, renewing safety barriers, drainage systems, upgrading street lighting and road markings.

The improvements have included upgrades which will make maintenance easier and less disruptive in the future such as new safety barriers designed and built with future maintenance, repair and renewal in mind so, for example, it will be easier to swap out a damaged stretch of barrier in one visit.

Similarly, the verge through Alrewas has also been planted with hardy sedum plants rather than grass to make it easier to maintain.

Some overnight carriageway closures have been taking place to allow the safe removal of the traffic management.

National Highways Programme Development Manager, Ian Doust, said: “This was a large, but essential scheme and the thousands of drivers who use the road every day will really reap the benefits with smoother roads, improved safety and more environmentally friendly lighting.

“To minimise disruption for road users, we did combine several maintenance schemes and carried out all the work at the same time under the same lane and road closures. We have also introduced measures to reduce the need for further maintenance disturbance.

“We are grateful to drivers for their patience while this important work was carried out.”

Some finishing works are still necessary and will be taking place over three weeks early next year but can be done with overnight closures.