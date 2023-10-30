Tamworth set to sparkle as festive activities announced

The annual lights switch-on event will take place on Sunday, November 26.

This year the switch on will take place at the Holloway end of the Castle Grounds with the fun begins at 2pm with food and drink stalls, fairground rides and walkabout characters.

Entertainment on the main stage between 2pm-5pm will include Tamworth Pantomime, Elves from The Father Christmas Show, Bryan Brindley and Tamworth Voices.

The Christmas Lights Switch On will take place at 5pm, immediately followed by New Urban Era with a Nutcracker themed community showreel projection on the castle involving the D-Day Darlings and Tamworth Voices choir; Mercian Singers, and Just Perform Dance and Theatre School.

A new family friendly film will also be projected onto the castle for all to enjoy from 5.30pm-6pm.

Berts and Gerts Christmas market will also be in attendance, set up at Holloway in the Castle Grounds.

Food will be available to purchase on site including burgers, hotdogs, Indian delights, donuts, pancakes, hot and cold drinks, plus much more.

Councillor Andrew Cooper, Portfolio Holder for Entertainment and Leisure said: “It’s incredible how fast another year has flown by. This is a very popular event in our calendar of free entertainment for residents and visitors, and we are delighted to be able to offer some new additions this year.

“Christmas in Tamworth is special because of the amazing local community we have. This year we’ve moved the event to the castle grounds to make it more accessible for everyone attending and with the castle projection, provide a festive backdrop.”