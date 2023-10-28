Staffordshire Police searching for teenage girl reported missing over a week ago

Alessia, 16, who went missing from the Staffordshire area

Alessia, 16, was reported missing in the Staffordshire area on October 17.

Alessia is described as white, 4ft 11ins, with shoulder-length dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue cropped jacket, black jeans, blue trainers, and carrying a brown back, although she may have changed clothes.

Staffordshire Police said: "We are appealing for information over the whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Alessia. She was last seen in Staffordshire on October 17.

"Anyone who may know of her whereabouts or those with any information are asked to get in touch by calling Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident 825 of October 20, or by using Live Chat on the website staffordshire.police.uk."