Families First Fostering claims prestigious honour

The team celebrate their win

Families First Fostering won the Children & Young People Award's Fostering and Adoption Agency of the Year at a gala event at the ICC in Birmingham.

The fostering agency was established in 2020 by mother and daughter Amanda and Rachael Davies.

It is a family-run therapeutic service which has children at the heart of everything it does.

All staff and foster parents are trained in trauma informed practice and therapeutic parenting by leading therapist Sarah Dillon.

Therapeutic social workers have small caseloads to enable them to provide excellent bespoke support to each family and family support workers provide therapeutic practical and emotional support to families holistically.

The Children & Young People Awards celebrate excellence in care for children, young people and families, showcase innovation and best practice in this area and pay tribute to those individuals or organisation who excel in quality care provision.