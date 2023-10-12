Stafford College launching free Government funded courses

Stafford College

Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG) has been given £150,000 of funding from the Shared Prosperity Fund.

The free courses have been developed after analysis of the labour market, skills and sector-based trends and will help develop better work placed skills across the region.

The Higher Technical courses include Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing, Logistics and Distribution, Health Care and Digital Industries and will aim to develop skills across the region in order to support productivity, economic growth and innovation.

NSCG head of projects Chloe Hudson-Jones said: “We believe in this region and want to do everything that we can to train and upskill our current and future workforce to ensure that we enable communities and people to flourish in life.

“We have worked extremely closely with industry specialists to gain in-depth knowledge of what skills employers are looking for now to enable them to be sustainable to meet future needs. This has then informed the programmes that we have developed.”

NSCG will be launching around 16 HTQ short programmes over the next two years with plans in place to add more to the current offering.

Aimed at adult learners aged 19+ who are already working in the aforementioned sectors, the first level 4 programmes include; Anatomy and Physiology, Cyber Security in Business, Digital Motion and Manipulation, Fundamentals of Exercise Psychology and Marketing Processes and Planning.