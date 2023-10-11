Staffordshire looking for more female firefighters as part of recruitment campaign

Staffordshire firefighters Krissi Walchester, Helen Chadwick, Maxine Richardson, and Lianne Petts.

Women currently make up just 9.1 per cent of the operational workforce but the fire service is hoping their latest recruitment drive will encourage more to consider a career with them.

Krissi Walchester who is based at Leek Community Fire Station and joined in 2006, says she was attracted to the varied role because of the opportunities to progress, a good shift system, and generous maternity and pension schemes.

Krissi said: "Being a firefighter wasn’t a career I set out to do but it was suggested to me, so I went for it and have never looked back. It’s a role I thoroughly enjoy, knowing I’m making a difference.

"Being a female firefighter shows other women that they can also carry out the role and helps us reflect the community that we serve.

"As a mum to two young girls I’ve benefitted from an excellent maternity package. The shift system works well too because I work longer shifts over less days which helps with childcare."

Station manager Helen Chadwick, who joined in 2002, added: "I don’t think that it’s a career a lot of women consider but I really think they should. If you want to progress the opportunities are there, I’ve worked in various departments from training to consultation, so it’s not just about the traditional firefighting element of the role."