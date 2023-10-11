Police concerned for 15-year-old boy missing from Staffordshire

Alfie, who is from Perton, was last seen yesterday (Tuesday, October 10) and was reported missing at 6.55pm.
Alfie is roughly 5ft 3in tall, of a slim build, with short wavy black hair and a clean-shaven face.
He was last seen wearing black bottoms, a grey hoodie, white trainers and a dark man bag.
Police think he may have travelled on public transport to the Birmingham area and may be using buses and trains.
Anyone who has seen him or those who might know where he is are urged to get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident 680 of 10 October, or messaging Staffordshire Police using Live Chat on their website.